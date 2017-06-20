1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing; police seeking injured man’s ex-boyfriend

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after they were stabbed by the injured man’s ex-boyfriend, according to police and news reports.

Police are looking for Jorge Alberto Garcia Pedrozo, 30, in connection with the attack that left Jose Sanchez, 48, dead and and a 35-year-old man — whose name has not been released by police — hospitalized. The attack happened about 5 a.m. Friday, June 16, at The Village apartments on Amesbury Drive, just east of Central Expressway and just north of Lovers Lane.

Police reports indicate that officers responding to two separate calls at 5454 Amesbury when they found Sanchez and the other man, both “severely injured.” The two were transported to an area hospital where Sanchez later died.

According to a post on Facebook by Texas Latino Media, police were called to the scene by witnesses who heard someone calling for help and then heard glass breaking. “When the witnesses looked outside, they saw a man with a beard coming out of an apartment unit with an unknown object in his hand. He looked around and then fled on foot towards the parking lot. One person saw him drive off in a light-colored car,” the Texas Latino Media report notes.

The post also says that witnesses found Sanchez lying in a breezeway, “bleeding heavily.” The other victim, who identified the suspect to police, was found inside an apartment.

Anyone with information about the attack or information about where Garcia Pedrozo might be is asked to contact Detective White at 214-283-4825 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

