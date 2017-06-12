UPDATE: 2 people injured in drunk driver incident at Marty’s

UPDATE:

Dallas Police wrote to Dallas Voice:

“Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 11:42 p.m., Dallas police officers received a call regarding a major accident in the 4200 block of Maple Avenue. The reporting person and a witness asked the suspect to leave the location. Soon thereafter, the witness observed a vehicle collide into the rear patio fence of the business, injuring two people. The witness approached the vehicle and observed that the driver was the suspect they had previously asked to leave the establishment.

“The suspect then fled in the vehicle, southbound through the alley behind the business, then westbound on Knight Street. One victim was transported Parkland Memorial Hospital by DFR 11. The other victim initially refused medical transport, but later stated she would go to Parkland via private vehicle.

“… this incident is under investigation.”

ORIGINAL POST:

A drunk driver drove through the back gate at Marty’s last night (June 11) injuring two people. Farrah Moan was performing at the club on Maple Avenue and cut her show short when her mother was one of the injured. She and Alexis G. Pantoja went by ambulance to the hospital.

On her Facebook page, Moan said her mother had driven in from Oklahoma to see her show.

Pantoja wrote, “Ok so tonight while me and Farrah moans mother were outside the patio at Marty’s when some drunk idiot ran his car through the back gate sending us flying through to the ground.”

The driver got away in a “red dodge neon 90s model” according to one eyewitness.

We have message in to Dallas Police for more information and will update this afternoon.

