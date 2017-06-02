Wings, WNBA celebrating Pride Month

The WNBA — Women’s National Basketball Association, just in case some of you don’t know — is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month in June, for the fourth year in a row. And that includes our very own Dallas Wings (watch for special Wings/Pride Month coverage coming soon to Dallas Voice, online and in print).

WNBA President Lisa Borders said the league is “honored and privileged to celebrate the diversity of our fan base,” and that the WNBA “embraces the principles of equality and mutual respect and is always working to ensure an inclusive environment at our games and events.”

WNBA Pride Month includes four nationally televised games on ESPN2: Washington Mystics at the Dallas Wings on June 6 (7 p.m. CST), and Dallas Wings at the Los Angeles Sparks on June 13 (9 p.m. CST). On June 23 Minnesota Lynx host the Mystics (7 p.m. CST), and on June 29, the Connecticut Sun hosts the Seattle Storm (7 p.m., CST).

WNBA has also announced a collaboration with GLSEN (Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network) and Fanatics, in which fans can choose from an exclusive line of Fanatics-designed Pride T-shirts featuring WNBA or NBA team logos. A portion of the proceeds will benefit GLSEN, and the league will donate $10,000 to help support GLSEN’s efforts to create safer and more inclusive school environments for all students.

Throughout June, teams will offer special ticket packages and in-arena experiences for Pride-themed games. There will also be community outreach and activation with local Pide groups, festivals and parades, with team activities will be showcased on WNBA and NBA Cares social media channels with the hashtag #wnbapride.

That includes, for the second year in a row, the WNBA, NBA and NBA Development League marching together and having a float in the New York City Pride March on June 25.

(Dallas and Fort Worth both stage their LGBT Pride parades and events in the fall — September in Dallas and October in Fort Worth. Dallas Wings representatives have said the team plans to participate in the local Pride celebrations then.)

Dallas Wings stand at 3-2 going into tonight’s game against The New York Liberty, at Madison Square Garden. The Liberty are 2-3 on the season. Wings play the Indiana Fever (2-4) on Tuesday in Indianapolis, and are back home in College Park Center in Arlington to host the Washington Mystics (4-2). Next Friday, the Los Angeles Sparks (3-2) come to College Park Center.

For a complete Dallas Wings schedule, go here. For tickets, go here.

Additional information on team events and celebrations can be found at WNBA.com/pride. The 2017 WNBA regular season runs through Sept. 3. For more information on the WNBA, game tickets and the full 2017 Twitter live stream schedule, visit wnba.com.

