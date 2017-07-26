2nd annual Dallas Cabaret Festival opens Thursday

As we reported earlier this year, local songstress Denise Lee is devoted to making cabaret more mainstream. Toward that end, she is bringing back her Dallas Cabaret Festival for a second weekend.

It opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with Cynthia Scott, performing at the Women’s Building at Fair Park. Scott will debut her new cabaret show. Then there will be performances on Friday, July 28, including the winner of the “So You Think You Can Cabaret?” competition, Tarnecia Durham, and The Voice finalist Simone Gundy.

The fest will conclude Saturday with locals Willie Welch, Calvin Roberts, Stephanie Brehm, Kevin Halliburton and Lee herself, joined by blues guitarist Samuel James, for a blues-centric show.

As before, the entire weekend’s event are free. But make reservations here.

