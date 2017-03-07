2nd Annual Miss Red will be crowned tomorrow

Last year, the inaugural Miss Red Contest — a fundraiser for the Red Foundation, which benefits Legacy Counseling and Founders Cottage, which helps those with HIV/AIDS — saw Raquel Blake crowned its champion. It’s already been a year, and the contest is back tomorrow at 8 p.m. Raquel, pictured, will hand off her sash to the new queen, in a show hosted by the dazzling Krystal Summers at the Round-Up Saloon. Jenna Skyy, Tasha Kohl and others will judge the event, which is sponsored in part by Stoli Vodka… so Stoli drink specials are only $5.

Turn out for a fun night that does something good for Legacy.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)