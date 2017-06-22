8 finalists considered for DPD chief

Eight finalists will be interviewed for the position of Dallas Police Chief to replace David Brown. Three are DPD deputy or assistant chiefs. Another is from the North Texas area and four others are from across the country.

The candidates are:

· Malik Aziz, deputy chief, Dallas Police Department

· Carmen Best, deputy chief, Seattle Police Department

· Steven Dye, chief, Grand Prairie Police Department

· U. Renee Hall, deputy chief, Detroit Police Department

· Michel Moore, first assistant chief, Los Angeles Police Department

· Luther Reynolds, assistant chief, Montgomery County (Maryland) Police Department

· Gary Tittle, assistant chief, Dallas Police Department

· Rick Watson, deputy chief, Dallas Police Department

The three-day interview process takes place in July and a candidate reception will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10 that is open to the community.

Of those local chiefs on the list, Dallas Tavern Guild Executive Director Michael Doughman pointed out that Aziz has worked in the command center for years during the annual Pride parade. He called Aziz inclusive and said he has worked well with the LGBT community.

