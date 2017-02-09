9th Court refuses to re-instate Trump’s Muslim ban

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling today refusing to reinstate President Donald Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order banning anyone from seven majority-Muslim countries — including refugees fleeing the violence in Syria — from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days to give the U.S. time to “reform” immigration law and put in place “extreme vetting measures” to make sure no Islamist terrorists got into the country.

The ruling was unanimous.

(No one from the banned countries has committed any terroristic attack on U.S. soil since 9-11. All the attacks carried out by non-white terrorists in this country have been committed by immigrants from countries not on the ban list and in which Trump has significant business interests.)

Trump, as usual, responded via Twitter: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

Trump’s administration will obviously appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said the appeal’s court’s decision “not to reinstate the Muslim ban is correct. The government’s erratic and chaotic attempts to enforce this unconstitutional ban have taken a tremendous toll on innocent individuals, our country’s values, and our standing in the world. We will keep fighting this un-American executive order until it is permanently dismantled.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer — who’s great-grandmother and seven of her nine children were killed in the Holocaust and who Trump made fun of because Schumer cried while talking about his family — said,

“President Trump ought to see the handwriting on the wall that his executive order is unconstitutional. He should abandon this proposal, roll up his sleeves and come up with a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe.”

