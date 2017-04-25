‘A Very Sordid Wedding’ adds more Dallas screenings (VIDEO)

Posted on 24 Apr 2017 at 10:37pm

As I wrote about last week, A Very Sordid Wedding had its Dallas debut Friday at the Texas Theatre, and added more screenings over the weekend, in addition to two more tomorrow. They have all be sell-outs, so the Texas Theatre has already added five more dates, through May 4. The dates/times are: Wednesday, April 26 at 9:15 p.m.; Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m.; Tuesday May 2 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, May 3 at 7 and 9:20 p.m.; and Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m.

If you need even more reasons to see it, check out this clip from the film — a Dallas Voice exclusive.

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Looking for something to do Sunday? How about a ‘Sordid’ pool party?
  2. You can be part of a ‘Sordid Wedding!’
  3. Del Shores set to make ‘Sordid Lives’ sequel, shoot it in Dallas
  4. DVtv in Spayse: Cassie Nova talks about ‘A Very Sordid Wedding’
  5. VIDEO: Wedding Party & Expo Part II