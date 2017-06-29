ACLU slams Trump’s pick to head Civil Rights Division

President Donald Trump announced today (Thursday, June 29) that he is nominating Eric Dreiband to serve as the head of the Civil Rights Division in the Department of Justice. Civil rights advocates with the ACLU were not amused.

Jesselyn McCurdy, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union Washington Legislative Office, said: “Dreiband has made a career going against women and LGBT rights. As a lawyer for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission under President George W. Bush, Dreiband testified before Congress against legislation that would prevent wage discrimination. As a private attorney, Dreiband represented organizations seeking religious exemptions to avoid providing contraceptive coverage for women in the workplace. He also argued on behalf of the University of North Carolina in support of a law that discriminates against trans people.

“With a history of restricting civil rights,” McCurdy continued, “Drieband’s record must be thoroughly examined and weighed for his fitness to serve in the position that is supposed to advocate for the rights of all Americans, regardless of their background. We will watch Dreiband closely, and urge senators to ask the tough questions during his confirmation process.”

