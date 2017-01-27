Alternative Sympathy: Donald Trump’s statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Ok, so very many things I could say about this. But I’m gonna just go with: Irony much? The pure hypocrisy of it all gags me.

Statement By The President On International Holocaust Remembrance Day

“It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust. It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror.

“Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest.‎ As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent.

“In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good. Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world.”

