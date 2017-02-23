Anchia files PrEP information bill

State Rep. Rafael Anchia filed HB2006 to require that anyone who receives a negative HIV test result will be provided with information about PrEP — pre-exposure prophylaxis — to prevent transmission of HIV in the future.

Resource Center Communications and Advocacy Manager Rafael McDonnell called it a common sense bill that would help prevent the spread of HIV on a statewide basis. His agency and others that do HIV testing already regularly offer that information when providing HIV test results.

All that would be offered is information.

“If they get a negative test result, is PrEP right for them as an HIV preventive tool?” McDonnell said.

No prescriptions would be offered. No referrals to a doctor or clinic prescribing PrEP would be required by the bill. Simply information.

McDonnell said he believes the reason PrEP hasn’t been as popular in Texas as elsewhere is simply alack of information.

