Arrest made in Covington murder

Police arrested Yevin Rushing, 22, in the murder of Lee Covington.

Covington was found dead in his home on Friday, July 7. Before ruling his death a homicide, detectives waited for a report from the medical examiner who found he died of suffocation.

Neighbors thought the person leaving the residence looked suspicious and took down his license plate number, which led to the arrest.

Rushing allegedly left the residence, locked the door and returned later with a U-Haul. However, police were already at the condo so he left. Friends told police several items that should have been in Covington’s home. Several of those items were found in Rushing’s car.

Rushing is being held on $500,000 bail and is being charged with capital murder.

Covington was the Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas’ executive assistant and has worked with every senior pastor of Cathedral of Hope since the Rev. Jo Hudson.

