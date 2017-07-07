PHOTOS: Arson suspected in Abounding Prosperity fire

UPDATE:

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Abounding Prosperity with the costs. PJ Moton said the building is insured, but extra costs involved include obtaining space for groups scheduled to meet at the community center and deductibles.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Dallas Fire Marshal suspects arson in a fire at the Abounding Prosperity community center on Peabody Street this morning.

PJ Moton said quite a bit of damage was done to the building, which houses support groups and interventions.

Because of the fire, Prism Health North Texas’ Peabody Clinic was closed this morning, but has reopened. The clinic is across the street from Abounding Prosperity.

Anyone who is scheduled to volunteer or attend a program at the community center, should call AP’s main number to find out whether or where the group will meet at 214-421-4800.

Photos taken this afternoon. Parts of the building were already boarded up. AP Associate Director Tamara Stephney described the building as a total loss.

