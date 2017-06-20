Attend a free screening of the Oscar-winning ‘Moonlight’ Tuesday

Despite what Faye Dunaway said (accidentally — we forgive you, Faye!), it was Moonlight, and not La La Land, that won the Oscar for best picture … and deservedly so. But if you still haven’t seen this moving portrait of a gay black man at three stages of his life, well now if your chance… and it’s free. Dallas’ Coalition for Aging — LGBT is hosting a screening of Moonlight at the AMC NorthPark cinema Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. Following the screening, I’ll moderate a panel that will briefly discuss the importance of the film. Although there’s no charge, space is limited, so you will need to RSVP to obtain tickets — either call 800-418-2281 or visit AARP.cvent.com/moonlight_dallas.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)