Attorneys fees awarded to plaintiff in Kim Davis case

U.S. District Judge David Bunning ordered Kentucky to pay attorney fees for same-sex couples who were denied marriage licenses by Kim Davis.

Davis is the Rowan County Clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the Obergefell marriage equality ruling. Bunning jailed her several days for refusing to do her job until a compromise was worked out that allowed other people in her office to issue the documents. Davis claimed a religious objection to the ruling.

Bunning could have held Davis personally liable or he could have charged Rowan County with the $222,000 award. Instead, he ruled the state regulates marriage and charged the amount to Kentucky, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Since Davis’ refusal to issue marriage licenses, Kentucky has removed the names of county clerks from its licenses, which Davis said was a victory because that all she was asking.

