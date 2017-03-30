ATTPAC hosts a Broadway Bar Crawl on Greenville Avenue Thursday

Posted on 29 Mar 2017 at 3:33pm

We don’t really need a reason to go on a bar crawl, but hey, what better reason than to sing a showtune.

Earlier this week, the AT&T Performing Arts Center released its lineup for the 2017–18 season (I wrote about it here). To commemorate the shows in its season, host Rob McCollum will lead guests on a walking tour that includes The Libertine Bar, Truck Yard, Blind Butcher and HG SPLY Co. There will be free cocktails, bites and sign-ups for raffles and prizes. We said it was free, right? Just remember to RSVP here.

The tour starts at 6 p.m. at the Libertine and ends around 8:30 p.m. Come on out!

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

