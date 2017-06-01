Austin trans woman speaking out about being raped, beaten

Austin trans woman Christi Long — well known there as drag performer Christi Foxx Paris — is speaking out after being raped and beaten in her home on Sunday. And she hopes that other trans people who are victims of violence will follow her example.

Long told Austin TV station KXAN’s Brittany Glas that a man she thought was a friend raped her after she refused to have sex with him and then hit her in the back of the head with a hammer. She managed to get away and, after grabbing a knife from the kitchen, ran outside to go to a neighbor’s house for help. But when she saw his car in her driveway, she instead slashed the tires on the car, in an effort to keep him from getting away, and then hid in her own backyard.

The wound to her head required 12 staples to close.

The suspect escaped. KXAN reports that a report alleging rape and assault has been filed with the Austin Police Department, but it was unclear whether the suspect had been arrested.

Long said she is speaking up about the attack because she wants “something positive” to come out of her ordeal, and she hopes that by speaking up herself, she can encourage other trans people to report violence against them.

She told KXAN: “No matter what you identify as, you need to come forward if somebody sexually assaults you. You need to contact law enforcement. Whenever you say ‘no,’ no means no and it should always mean no.”

Watch video of the KXAN report below:

