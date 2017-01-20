Best Bets • 01-20-17

Sunday 01.22

Bill Maher may be liberalism’s last hope

For more than a year, Bill Maher was one of the few liberal voices who seemed really concerned that Trump could actually win the presidency. He warned us all…and the worst happened. His current season of Real Time returns to HBO Friday after a two-month absence, but we’re really looking forward to seeing him live at the Music Hall for his stand-up show. We need to listen to him now more than ever.

DEETS: Fair Park Music Hall,

901 First Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Ticketmaster.com

Friday 01.22 Sunday 02.25

New photo exhibit tracks African diaspora

Hakeen Adewumi and Moyo Oyeola are both Nigerian-American photographers with one foot on each continent. This week, the South Dallas Cultural Center commemorates their artistry with the new exhibition Distant Relatives. The multi-sensory show — pictures, video, installations and storytelling — unite the art of the two into one curated journey through the African diaspora. It opens with an artists’ reception Jan. 20.

DEETS: South Dallas Cultural Center,

3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

DallasCulture.org/sdculturalcenter

Wednesday 01.25

Kristin Chenoweth in concert

She’s a Tony Award-winner, and originated the role of Galinda in Wicked. She’s an Emmy Award-winner for the charming comedy Pushing Daises. She has one of the strongest coloratura voices in music. But we really love Kristin Chenoweth for being one of the most vocal gay allies in America while still proud of her faith. She really puts her mouth where her heart is. She’ll perform a live concert of some of her favorite songs.

DEETS: Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. 8 p.m.

ATTPAC.org

