Best Bets • 01-27-17

FRIDAY 01.27 – SATURDAY 01.28

Bridgman | Packer Dance makes Dallas debut

Bridgman | Packer Dance Company doesn’t just create art, it likes to riff on it. Take, for instance, the show Voyeur, coming to City Performance Hall this weekend: The movement is actually inspired by the painting of seminal American realist Edward Hopper. But that’s just the beginning of this imaginative troupe, which includes video installations as well. Presented by TITAS.

DEETS: City Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

SATURDAY 01.28

Joe Jonas comes to Dallas to DNCE

He was swooned over by tween girls as a Jonas Brother, but now that he’s frontman for the band DNCE, Joe Jonas has more mature fans … including plenty of gay ones. He and his bandmates are on tour, and arrive this weekend for a concert at the Granada, with The Skins opening.

DEETS: Granada Theater,

3425 Greenville Ave.

7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. curtain.

GranadaTheater.com.

MONDAY 01.30

After Orlando benefit tackles Pulse nightclub shooting

The shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub stunned the nation, but it also triggered a reaction from theater artists worldwide. One positive from the tragedy is this staged reading and discussion, presented by DNA Works and Stage West. Actors will read from short plays written by a host of authors, and invite the community to engage in a discussion. Admission is free, but donations will benefit LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S., a Tarrant County-based program to help at-risk youth.

DEETS: Stage West,

821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth.

7 p.m.

StageWest.org.

