Best Bets • 02-10-17

Saturday 02.11

Paul Taylor Dance Company returns to Eisemann

Now in his mid-80s, Paul Taylor has been a force in modern American dance for more than 60 years… and he’s still going strong. Indeed, the storied choreographer’s main company returns to Richardson for the eighth time this weekend with a selection of works that includes a recent world premiere. Don’t miss this master of movement.

DEETS: Eisemann Center for Performing Arts.

2351 Performance Drive,

Richardson. 8 p.m.

EisemannCenter.com.

Friday 02.17 — Sunday 03.26

Cirque du Soleil opens its cabinet of ‘Kurios’

Cirque du Soleil has been wowing audiences worldwide since redefining what we think of a circus being for decades. But the creators still have a few mysteries they release from their closet of surprises … or more accurately, their cabinet. Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities is the latest confection from the elaborate inventors or wonder. You might have seen the enormous blue-and-yellow big top go up at Lone Star Park earlier this week, but you’ll have to wait until Feb. 17 for the official debut. Fear not though — it settled into North Texas for more than a month.

DEETS: Lone Star Park,

1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie.

CirqueDuSoleil.com/kurios.





This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February 10, 2017.



