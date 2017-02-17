Best Bets • 02-17-17

Saturday 2.18

Chorale takes on La Streisand with Boys Sing Babs cabaret concert

Barbra Streisand is the gay diva of all gay divas (OK, maybe Cher has her beat by a whisker). We love her music, her style, her strength. And to prove just how much, the Turtle Creek Chorale is holding a one-night-only cabaret performance, celebrating La Streisand. Boys Sing Babs features the TCC’s take on some of her most iconic songs as select members of the chorale, as well as the Camerata ensemble and special guest Jodi Crawford Wright (so, technically not a boy, but who cares?) sing while you mingle and enjoy a beverage or two.

DEETS: 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd.

VIP reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

($95); concert at 8 p.m. General admission $40.

TurtleCreekChorale.com.

Sunday 2.19

Honey Pot snuggles up with Bear Hearts

Valentine’s Day may be over, but we know some bears who have a heart on for you. The occasional mixer-dance-party Honey Pot is back for the first time in 2017, and the bear community, their fans and, frankly, everyone else is invited to stop by for a chilly T-dance. DJ Brandon Wilder will be spinning at the Round-Up, and you can browse gear from Twisted Pup Leather Co. or get your own Honey Pot T-shirt. It’s free to enter, though a $5 chartitable donation is encouraged.

DEETS:

The Round-Up Saloon,

3912 Cedar Springs Road.

2–6 p.m. For more information, search Honey Pot on Facebook.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February, 17 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)