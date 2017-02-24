Best Bets • 02-24-17

Thursday 03.02 — Sunday 03.05

Uptown Players takes on showtunes with Broadway Our Way

There are a lot of great fundraisers out there — fashion shows, cocktail parties, beer bashes, dinner-and-dessert feasts, fancy affairs and low-key ones. But few are as outright entertaining as Uptown Players’ annual fundraiser, Broadway Our Way. A full-on show featuring some of the top singing, dancing and comedic talent in North Texas, BOW is a revue of musical numbers from Broadway’s songbook, only this time the girls sing the boys’ parts and vice-versa. It also previews the rest of UP’s season and gets you dibs on season tickets. B.J. Cleveland, Coy Covington and a host of others will delight you.

DEETS: Kalita Humphreys Theater,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

UptownPlayers.org.

Tuesday 02.28

Terry D. Loftis to give a ‘standard’ cabaret at Fair Park

When we say Terry D. Loftis has standards, we mean both an ethical compass and a catalogue of songs from the Great American Songbook. Nat King Cole. Sammy Davis Jr. If it has a classy vibe, Loftis is all over it. In fact, that may be why he named his upcoming cabaret performance at the Women’s Building at Fair Park Clas, Style & Juice. The juice, by the way, refers to Scotch whisky. Cuz what’s a cabaret singer without a little booze on hand? And to sweeten the juice, it’s free!

DEETS: Women’s Building at Fair Park,

3800 Parry Ave. 7:30–9:30 p.m. Free.

