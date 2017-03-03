Best Bets • 03-03-17

Saturday 03 . 04

Toast to Life features a farewell appearance by Lady Bunny

Toast to Life — the annual fundraiser for the Resource Center — has been a staple of the Dallas social (and socially-aware) scene for 19 years, and drag diva Lady Bunny has been there before, making music in her role as DJ. Well, Bunny is back by popular demand … although this will be her farewell appearance at the Toast. Come here her spin like it’s 1977, with a Studio 54-themed party you can boogie to. Steve Kemble serves as the evening’s master of sass-emonies.

DEETS: The Empire Room,

1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. $150.

RCDallas.org.

Punk rockers Green Day perform at American Airlines Center

If businesses can have religions (I’m lookin’ at you, Hobby Lobby), then surely bands can have sexuality. And while the musicians who make up the iconic punk rockers Green Day may be straight, they have always appealed to, and been supportive of, LGBT folks. (At the height of their fame, queer punkers Pansy Division even toured with them.) We’re glad to see Billy Joe Armstrong and Co. back in Dallas for a concert promoting their latest album. Billy Joe has even been known to go au naturel at concerts … not that that has anything to do with our love of their music.

DEETS: American Airlines Center,

2500 Victory Ave. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. concert.

AmericanAirlines.Center-Dallas.com.

Friday 03 . 03 — Sunday 03 . 26

Funky musical ‘Passing Strange’ makes regional debut

A middle-class African-American artist, coming of age in the 1970s, explores sexuality, spirituality, life and drugs in his quest to make sense of the world around him …

and lives to tell (and sing) about in the musical Passing Strange. The author, composer and narrator, the cult musician named Stew, told his own story on Broadway with one of the funkiest rock scores ever, in a thoughtful and compelling journey. Stew isn’t on hand for Theatre 3’s version, but we’re looking forward to this regional premiere. (It was outshone at the Tonys by In the Heights, but did manage a win for best book of a musical.)

DEETS: Theatre 3,

2800 Routh St. in the Quadrangle.

Through March 26 (in previews through Sunday).

Theatre3Dallas.com.

