Best Bets • 03-17-17

Thursday 03.23 — Saturday 03.25

‘Robot Planet Rising,’ sequel to last year’s ‘Intergalactic Nemesis,’ recasts the graphic novel

Comic book movies are big-budget productions … usually. But what if a (fake) graphic novel about spies and space traveling monsters were presented not as a film, but as a radio show with live sound effects, live actors and slides of the graphic novel? That was one of the most entertaining productions of 2016 with the Austin-based Intergalactic Nemesis. Now the sequel, Robot Planet Rising, returns and it’s a great chance to enjoy the cleverness all over again … or for the first time.

DEETS: Wyly Theatre,

2400 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 03.24 — Sunday 04.09

The new musical comedy ‘It Shoulda Been You’ invites you to a wedding

The bride is Jewish, the bridegroom Catholic and their mothers are … well, mothers-in-law about to unleash their own brand of crazy on the wedding festivities. The 2015 hit musical It Shoulda Been You umakes its local debut courtesy of Uptown Players, with local legends Wendy Welch and Linda Leonard as the powerhouse moms.

DEETS: Kalita Humphreys Theater,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

UptownPlayers.org.

Friday 03.17 — Saturday 03.18

Scream like a banshee at a St. Patty’s-themed scarefest

Irish culture is known for three things: Whiskey, St. Patrick’s Day and mystical creatures like leprechauns and banshees. Well, you can combine all those things (the whiskey is on your own, though) with the Dark Hour Haunted House, which this weekend has a special St. Patty’s Day theme.

DEETS: Dark Hour Haunted House,

701 Taylor Drive, Plano. 8–11 p.m.

DarkHourHauntedHouse.com.

