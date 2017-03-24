Best Bets • 03-24-17

Friday 03.31

Haters Roast reunites Drag Racers in shady free-for-all

Some of the best moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race are when “the library is open” and the queens “read” each other with shady jabs. Well, the Haters Roast turns that into an all-night thing! Bob the Drag Queen, Acid Betty, Jinkx Monsoon and others reunite from the reality series for a live comedy show. The Friars’ Club was never this gay!

DEETS: House of Blues,

2200 N. Lamar St. 8 p.m.

Tickemaster.com.

Friday 03.24 — Saturday 03.25

Turtle Creek Chorale gets all Topsy-Turvy

Gays love their divas, from Britney to Whitney to Judy to Barbra. But what if you heard the music of these folks not like you’re used to, but in a totally new way? That’s the premise of the Turtle Creek Chorale’s latest concert: Topsy-Turvy: Songs You Thought You Knew. A wacky and illuminating show that takes you on a roller-coaster ride through pop music as only the chorale can do. B.J. Cleveland is also on hand for comic relief, and Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Nycole Ray performs.

DEETS: City Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St. 7:30 p.m.

TurtleCreekChorale.com.

Tuesday 03.28 — Sunday 04.09

Tony fave ‘Kinky Boots’ returns with heel-kicking fun

A shoemaker is about to lose his factory when he realizes that drag queens need sexy footwear designed for their larger sizes. His desperate bid to save his company turns into a lesson about acceptance … with tons of catchy songs and colorful characters. Kinky Boots won six Tony Awards, including best musical and best score for gay icon Cyndi Lauper (and it’s still running on Broadway). The national tour returns to Fair Park Music Hall for a two-week run.

DEETS: Music Hall at Fair Park,

901 First Ave.

DallasSummerMusicals.org.

