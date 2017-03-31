Best Bets • 03-31-17

Friday 03.31 — Sunday 07.09

DMA’s new exhibit is an unmissable taste of Mexico: 1900–1950

Augustin Arteaga has only been executive director of the Dallas Museum of Art since September, but already he has scored a major coup in the art world: An exhibition of major pieces from Mexico in the first half of the 20th century. A revelatory and massive collection, it makes its only U.S. stop after wowing Paris. And wowing it is. In addition to familiar works by the likes of queer artist Frida Kahlo (pictured), it also shows insight into the Mexican surrealism movement, the scope of work by Diego RIvera (known for his bold murals, but adept at other forms as well) and stunning discoveries of huge talents all but unknown in the U.S. Catch it while you can.

DEETS: Dallas Museum of Art,

1717 Harwood St.

DMA.org.

Friday 03.31 — Saturday 04.01

See Rene Moreno’s final work at the Bath House Cultural Center this weekend

The North Texas theater community was stunned this week by the sudden death of acclaimed director Rene Moreno at age 57. His final work as a director was scheduled to open this Friday … and as the saying goes, the show must go on. WingSpan presents a staged reading of playwright Martin Sherman’s (Bent) play Rose, starring Barbara Bierbrier, about the life of a colorful character — much like Moreno himself.

DEETS: Bath House Cultural Center,

521 E. Lawther Drive.

WingSpanTheatre.com.

Friday 03.31 — Saturday 04.01

Alvin Ailey flexes its muscles

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is often called one of the best black dance companies in the world, but that’s not really true. It’s one of the best dance companies, period. The storied troupe returns to North Texas for three performances (Friday and Saturday night and a Saturday matinee), featuring an amazing cast of incredible dancers. Don’t miss it!

DEETS: Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 31, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)