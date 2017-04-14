Best Bets • 04-14-17

Friday 04.14 — Saturday 04.15

Che Malambo brings Latin dance to the City Performance Hall

Based on Argentina, the dance company Che Malambo has been described as a testosterone-fueled dance extravaganza… and that’s more than enough to get us interested. Combining the rhythmic pulse of stomping and drumming with precise choreography and the passion of a lonely gaucho, Che Malambo makes its Texas debut, thanks to TITAS. There are two performance this weekend.

DEETS: City Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St. 8 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 04.14 — Saturday 04.15

Get bewitched at Walpurgisnacht

The German word Walpurgisnacht means “Witches’ Night,” and in folklore is when enchanted beings emerge to wreak their magic on the world. But at Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano, it’s a way to mark the mid-point of Halloween… and scare the living daylights out of you. Thirteen witches and countless screams await — you have been warned.

DEETS: Dark House Haunted House,

701 Taylor Drive, Plano. 8–11 p.m.

DarkHourHauntedHouse.com.

Sunday 04.16

Pooch Parade and more greet ya on Easter in Lee Park

After an interruption a few years ago, Easter in Lee Park is back again, with hosts Steve Kemble and Real Housewife of Dallas LeeAnn Locken once more serving as masters of ceremonies for the Pooch Parade and other festivities, including live music, vendors and food trucks and just a fun day in the sun along Turtle Creek.

DEETS: Lee Park and Arlington Hall,

Turtle Creek Boulvard and Hall Street.

1–4 p.m. Free.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)