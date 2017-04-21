Best Bets • 04-21-17

Friday 04.21 — Saturday 04.22

Jaston Williams returns with ‘Tuna’ … only not onstage

Jaston Williams will forever be known for co-writing and co-starring in Greater Tuna and all its related plays, so word that he’s bringing a new production to North Texas is awesome… even though this time it is as a director (with three actors instead of the usual two) for a handful of performances this weekend, at Richardson’s Eisemann Center. Come see this essential Texas comedy.

DEETS: Eisemann Center for Performing Arts,

2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.,

Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

EisemannCenter.com.

Wednesday 04.26

Dining Out in Dallas pits top local chefs against each other for charity

We’ve all seen chefs compete on TV for honors of “the best,” but you can see it in real life as 15 local fine-dining chefs — among them Dan Landsberg of Dragonfly, Nico Sanchez of Meso Maya, James Johnson of Pappas Bros. and Brian Dietz of Eddie V’s — will prepare big bites for the attendees, in the hopes of winning your vote to be declared Dallas’ top chef. Mike Shetsky, newly-minted exec chef at SER, is the host, and shared a preview of what he has in store, pictured. Proceeds benefit the Texas Neurofibromatosis Foundation.

DEETS: Frontiers of Flight Museum,

6911 Lemmon Ave. 6–10 p.m.

TexasNF.org.

Friday 04.21 — Sunday 05.07

‘Norma’ closes out Dallas Opera’s season

When you think bel canto (“beautiful singing”) opera, you think Bellini; and when you think Bellini, you think Norma. The legendary tragedy, about a priestess of the ancient world, opens Friday to close out the Dallas Opera’s 2016-17 season. Soprano Elza van den Heever stars as the tragic heroine.

DEETS: Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

DallasOpera.org.

