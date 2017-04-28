Best Bets • 04-28-17

Saturday 04 . 29

Dan Savage’s Hump! porn fest returns to Dallas

There are international film festivals and gay film festivals and Asian film festivals… but how about a porn festival? Dan Savage’s 12th annual floating adult-movie festival Hump! returns to Dallas this weekend, with a slate of shorts and documentaries filled with nudity, kink and out-of-the-mainstream moviemaking. What else would you expect from Dan Savage? Runs for one day only.

DEETS: The Texas Theatre,

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

6:30 p.m.

HumpFilmFest.com.

Sunday 04 . 30

Come out for Drag Brunch at Cedar Grove Sunday

It’s Drag Brunch time at Cedar Grove again, with Jenni P hosting, but there’s something different: Dallas Voice is co-sponsoring the event. Tickets remain for the 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. seatings, but the 12:30 p.m. is already sold out. Come out and for $35 enjoy a three-course and a show. And say hi to us.

DEETS: Cedar Grove at the ilume,

4123 Cedar Springs Road.

CedarGrove-Dallas.com.

Friday 05 . 05 — Sunday 05 . 07

Chorale and Uptown Players join forces to sink the ‘Titanic’

The Tony Award-winning musical Titanic has nothing to do with James Cameron’s 20-year-old film, other than the subject matter. But as a musical, it’s ripe for a large chorus. That’s why Uptown Players and the Turtle Creek Chorale are co-presenting this concert version of the show, for one weekend only. Get that sinking feeling all over again.

DEETS: City Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St. From $40.

UptownPlayers.org.

