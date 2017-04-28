Best Bets • 04-28-17

Saturday 04.29
Dan Savage’s Hump! porn fest returns to Dallas
There are international film festivals and gay film festivals and Asian film festivals… but how about a porn festival? Dan Savage’s 12th annual floating adult-movie festival Hump! returns to Dallas this weekend, with a slate of shorts and documentaries filled with nudity, kink and out-of-the-mainstream moviemaking. What else would you expect from Dan Savage? Runs for one day only.
DEETS: The Texas Theatre,
231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
6:30 p.m.
HumpFilmFest.com.
Sunday 04.30
Come out for Drag Brunch at Cedar Grove Sunday
It’s Drag Brunch time at Cedar Grove again, with Jenni P hosting, but there’s something different: Dallas Voice is co-sponsoring the event. Tickets remain for the 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. seatings, but the 12:30 p.m. is already sold out. Come out and for $35 enjoy a three-course and a show. And say hi to us.
DEETS: Cedar Grove at the ilume,
4123 Cedar Springs Road.
CedarGrove-Dallas.com.
Friday 05.05 — Sunday 05.07
Chorale and Uptown Players join forces to sink the ‘Titanic’
The Tony Award-winning musical Titanic has nothing to do with James Cameron’s 20-year-old film, other than the subject matter. But as a musical, it’s ripe for a large chorus. That’s why Uptown Players and the Turtle Creek Chorale are co-presenting this concert version of the show, for one weekend only. Get that sinking feeling all over again.
DEETS: City Performance Hall,
2520 Flora St. From $40.
UptownPlayers.org.
This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition April 28, 2017.