Best Bets • 05-12-17

Texas Bear Round Up celebrates 22nd event with Boot Camp

The Texas Bear Round Up — one of the biggest bear events in the country — is an annual gathering of bears, wolves, otters and their admirers, put on by the Dallas Bears. This year’s event arrives two months later than usual, with the theme Boot Camp. The meet-and-greet begins on Thursday, with parties, dinners, excursions and more all weekend long. Soldier up and have fun!

Host hotel is the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

For calendar of events and locations, visit

TBRU.org

TITAS’ annual Command Performance Gala highlights the best of the season and more

There’s still one more show in TITAS’ 2016-17 season, but it’s still the perfect time to celebrate what the organization

does throughout the year. The annual Command Performance Gala features a host of special performances — some artists doing encores from the season, some doing original works commissioned for this event, including pieces from choreographers like Dwight Rhoden, Mia Michaels, Jessica Lang and Twyla Tharp.

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. 7 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Think pink with the Dallas Red Foundation’s Ruby City part

The Dallas Red Foundation — a nonprofit ASO that raises money for Legacy Counseling Center and Founders Cottage — holds one of its signature parties, honoring Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Joe Pacetti. Ruby City: You’re Not in Dallas Anymore features reigning Miss Red Jada Pinkett Fox, and appearances by Raquel Blake, Gloria Devine and DJ Stevie Ray at the cocktails-and-bites event. Tickets are just $35 in advance.

7 for Parties,

150 Turtle Creek Blvd. 8–11 p.m. *7 p.m. entry for VIP ticketholders).

$35–$100.

DRFRubyCity.eventbrite.com.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 12, 2017.

