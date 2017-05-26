Best Bets • 05-26-17

Friday 05.26 — Sunday 08.20

Iris Van Herpen: Fashion as high art

If you think you’ll find Iris Van Herpen’s designs on a rack at Neiman Marcus, you’re seriously mistaken. Although her pieces have walked runways and been worn by the likes of Lady Gaga, her dresses — some 3-D printed, some make of unwearable materials — are works of art more than clothing. And you see just how artsy they are at the DMA’s exhibit Iris Van Herpen: Transforming Fashion. From tubing that looks like snakes to wire mesh that oxidizes over time to dresses of skeletal material, this is fashion raised to the level of fine art. Don’t miss it.

DEETS: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 Harwood St.

Through Aug. 20.

DMA.org.

Friday 05.26 – Saturday 06.10

The Cliburn gets underway in Cowtown

It’s a quadrennial event, like the Olympics: Once every four years, the best young pianists in the world compete for the premiere contest for virtuosity in the world, aimed for the late Fort Worth maestro. The final nights are already sold out, but you can get a peak at various preliminaries and other events during the remaining fortnight.

DEETS: Recitals at Bass Performance Hall,

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

For a complete lineup, visit Cliburn.org.

Friday 05.26 — Sunday 06.18

Hitchcock classic ‘The Birds’ flies into Theatre 3

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film The Birds began as a novel by Daphne DuMaurier, and playwright Conor McPherson adapted it for the stage. That version takes front-and-center at Theatre 3 starting this week, as virtual strangers are forced to hole up in an isolated house while flocks of ravens and other feathered fiends descend on them, triggering tense human interactions.

DEETS: Theatre 3, 2900 Routh St. in the Quadrangle.

In previews through Sunday.

Theatre3Dallas.com.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 26, 2017.

