Best Bets • 06-02-17

Friday 06.08 — Sunday 07.02

Send in the clowns! T3 opens ‘A Little Night Music’

With the probable exception of Pacific Overtures, Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music is the hardest nut to crack — a chamber musical with a stylized sensibility that can be a hard sell for audiences. Until you let them enjoy the exquisite music, including the breakout hit “Send in the Clowns.” Marianne Galloway takes on the challenge as the director of this production. It goes into previews June 8.

DEETS: Theatre 3,

2900 Routh St. in the Quadrangle.

Theatre3Dallas.com.

Friday 06.02— Sunday 06.04

Go down the rabbit hole with ‘Alice’ and TBT at the Winspear

Lewis Carroll’s novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is a far more subversive work than its reputation as a classic of kid-lit would suggest (thanks, Disney!). But its phantasmagorical qualities are still enough to delight children and adults, especially within the context of a colorful ballet. Texas Ballet Theater closes its season with Sir Ben Stevenson’s Alice in Wonderland, which has its farewell run (following performances at Bass Hall) this weekend at the Winspear, with music provided by the Dallas Opera Orchestra. Don’t be late!

DEETS: Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

TexasBalletTheater.org.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 02, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)