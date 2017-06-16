Best Bets • 06-16-17

Friday 06.16 – Saturday 06.17

Bruce Wood Dance debuts new work at Journeys

It has been three years since the founder’s passing, but the Bruce Wood Dance Project continues to innovate. Not only will the latest concert, called Journeys, celebrate North Texas native Bruce Wood by reviving two of his classic dances, but artistic associate Albert Drake has teamed with composer Joseph Thalken to stage a world premiere dance. Dallas Voice’s Arnold Wayne Jones will be on hand at both performances to lead the post-performance discussion.

DEETS: Moody Performance Hall (

formerly Dallas City Performance Hall),

2520 Flora St. 8 p.m.

BruceWoodDance.org.

Friday 06.16 – Saturday 07.22

Shakespeare Dallas goes beyond the Bard with two productions

Shakespeare Dallas has usually limited itself to the 37 plays written by the Bard himself, but has occasionally expanded its scope, as with Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac a few years ago. It’s updating that trend with a new adaptation (by Octavio Solis) of Cervantes’ famed novel with Quixote. But you’ll have to wait until June 21 to see that — the season kicks off this weekend with a classic comedy by Shakespeare himself, The Merry Wives of Windsor.

DEETS: Samuell Grand Amphitheater,

1500 Tenison Parkway. 8 p.m. curtain.

ShakespeareDallas.org.

Saturday 06.17

‘Sordid Wedding’ gets Cowtown premiere

A Very Sordid Wedding, writer-director Del Shores’ sequel to his popular Sordid Lives, has met with remarkable success in Dallas, playing at the USA Film Festival and extending a run at the Texas Theatre. But Fort Worth has get to get its own screening. That changes Saturday, with the premiere, sponsored by QCinema. Shores and producer/co-star Emerson Collins will be on hand to discuss the film … and celebrate Pride.

DEETS: The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth,

1300 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 1 p.m. $20–$100.

QCinema.org.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 16, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)