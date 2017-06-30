Best Bets • 06-30-17

Friday 06.30 – Sunday 07.23

Wanna see a theatrical ‘Disaster?’ We’ve got a recommendation

In the 1970s, disaster movies were da bomb… sometimes literally. Earthquakes, tidal waves, hotel fires, bees, bombers and volcanoes were everywhere. Queer pals Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick loved those films as only gay men can and came up with Disaster!, a musical send-up of the genre. Onstage in Bedford delivers the regional premiere of the show, starting this weekend.

DEETS: Trinity Arts Theater at Bedford Boys Ranch,

2819 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford.

OnstageInBedford.com.

Friday 06.30 — Sunday 08.06

DTC’s world premiere ‘Hood’ finally opens

We wrote about the making of Hood — a world-premiere musical about the legend of Robin Hood — a few weeks ago, and now’s your chance to see what we were talking about. The hotly-anticipated show by partners Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn is set in a barn, while 12 troubadours put on a seemingly impromptu show about the hero of Sherwood Forest. It’s in previews through July 6.

DEETS: Wyly Theatre,

2400 Flora St.

DallasTheaterCenter.org.

Friday 06.30 — Sunday 01.07

Famed Cambodian sculptor Sopheap Pich solo show at Crow Collection

An acclaimed contemporary sculptor, Cambodian artist Sopheap Pich is noted for his large-scale works, including one called Rang Phnom Flower, which spans 25 feet! You can see that and other pieces at the Crow Collection of Asian Art. The exhibition will continue through January.

DEETS: Crow Collection of Asian Art,

2010 Flora St.

CrowCollection.org.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 30, 2017.

