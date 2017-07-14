Best Bets • 07-14-17

Friday 07.14 – Sunday 07.30

The best of times is now! ‘La Cage’ opens at Kalita

A happily gay couple who run a nightclub, complete with drag show, find they have to “straighten up” when their hetero son, who is dating a girl with conservative parents, invites his future in-laws to dinner at Chez Camp. What could possibly go wrong? The legendary musical La Cage aux Folles comes to the stage of the Kalita courtesy of Uptown Players — remarkably, their first time presenting the show — with Mikey Abrams and Bob Hess starring.

DEETS: Kalita Humphreys Theater,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

UptownPlayers.org.

Saturday 07.15

Impulse Dallas is an association of gay men dedicated to serving the LGBT population with education, support … and fun. For the third year, the group’s Down to Float party returns with Speedos and Stoli, music (by DJ Benson Wilder) and Miller Lite, HIV testing and more. The theme this year is Jungle. So come to float and flirt!

DEETS: 7044 Royal Lane. 3-8 p.m.

$20-$60.

DTF3.com.

Friday 07.14 — Saturday 08.05

The Festival of Independent Theatres — FIT — is one of best ways to consume theater that is not only reasonably priced, but also edgy and unique. Now in its 19th year, FIT welcomes eight smaller companies — Echo, WingSpan, Bootstrap, Risk, Audacity, Basement, L.I.P. Service and self-producer Dustin Curry, pictured — for 14 days of shows. Among the entrants are Curry in his one-man clowning performance, the return of Matt Lyle’s award-winning tribute to silent films, The Boxer with Jeff Swearingen, who also wrote one of the entries (The Caveman Play) and Edward Albee’s Finding the Sun. And visit DallasVoice.com throughout the festival for updates and reviews.

DEETS: Bath House Cultural Center,

521 E. Lawther Drive.

BathHouseCultural.com.

