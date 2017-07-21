Best Bets • 07-21-17

Friday 07.21

And your new Miss Gay Texas America is…

… Well, that’s what we will all find out when the finalists perform at the Rose Room tonight. All week long, contestants have been competing for the direct, state-wide preliminary to Miss Gay America, now in its 45th year. The current titleholder, Sofia Anderson, will be on hand to help crown the new queen. The theme for the night is Queens on Fire… and for Texas in the summer, that’s no exaggeration.

DEETS:

The Rose Room

inside S4,

3911 Cedar Springs Road.

9 p.m. doors.

$25 cover.

MissGayTexasAmerica.com.

Saturday 07.22

Dave Koz and Larry Graham Jr. go Side by Side at Meyerson

Out saxophonist Dave Koz has been performing his brand of jazz for decades. Now the Grammy nominee teams up with bassist/vocalist Larry Graham Jr. (Sly and the Family Stone) for a new tour, called Side by Side, which be-bops into the Meyerson on Saturday for a one-night-only performance.

DEETS: Meyerson Symphony Center,

2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m.

Meyerson.DallasCultural.org.

Sunday 07.23

Do you hear wedding bells? If you’re at the Anatole on Sunday, probably

Same-sex marriage has been the law of the land for more than two years, but that doesn’t mean engaged couples know everything they need to about how to get hitched — where, when, how much, etc. So Dallas Voice has once again gathered dozens of top vendors in the same place to share knowledge, information and ideas for planning your nuptials … or just deciding if you even want to get married one day. There will be cake, a cash bar and best of all: it’s free to park and attend.

DEETS: Hilton Anatole Hotel,

2201 M. Stemmons Freeway.

1–4 p.m. Tickets and parking

info at BIT.do/epexpo2017.

