Best Bets • 1-06-17

Wednesday 01.11 — Sunday 01.22

Tony Award-winner ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ debuts in Dallas

A neighbor’s dog turns up dead, so 15-year-old Christopher — a savant who struggles on the autism spectrum — sets about to unearth the true culprit. What he discovers impacts his life’s course in ways he could not imagine. Mark Haddon’s acclaimed book The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was turned into an equally heralded play, winning five Tony Awards (including best play and best director) and running a staggering two years on Broadway. It makes its North Texas debut this week with a limited run.

DEETS: Winspear Opera House,

2401 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

Thursday 01.12

Little Black Dress preview party

For a decade, the Little Black Dress party has been a staple of the early social/benefit season. The runway show and party features hot couture looks, put on by FashionCITED, as a fundraiser for the Legal Hospice of Texas, which offers legal help to those with HIV/AIDS. Before the actual show, though, is the preview party, where you can check out a hint of what’s to come.

DEETS: Goodson Acura of Dallas,

4801 Lemmon Ave. 7–9:30 p.m.

www.LegalHospice.org.

Friday 01.06 — Sunday 01.29

Beth Henley’s ‘Laugh’ opens, directed by Jeffrey Schmidt

Playwright Beth Henley (Crimes of the Heart, The Miss Firecracker Contest) has been well-represented at Theatre 3 over the years — the Pulitzer Prize-winner and SMU alum even worked there once. So it’s a kind of homecoming that the company will stage her comedy Laugh, about adventures in 1920s Hollywood. Jeffrey Schmidt, who last month was named T3’s new artistic director, directs.

DEETS: Theatre 3,

2900 Routh St. in the Quadrangle.

In previews through Jan. 8.

Theatre3Dallas.com.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition January 06, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)