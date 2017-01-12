Best Bets • 1-13-17

Saturday 10.08

BearDance is back with DJ Decoding Jesus

The BearDance is one of Dallas’ most popular fundraising events, and it kicks off 2017 with L.A.-based DJ Decoding Jesus spinning a late-night set at the Dallas Eagle. Come out in your favorite leather/fetish wear, and bring an extra fiver for a suggested donation at the door to AIDS Arms.

DEETS: Dallas Eagle,

5740 Maple Ave. 10 p.m.–2 a.m.

Friday 01.13 Saturday 01.14

Pilobolus returns with ‘Shadowland’

If you’ve never seen a performance by Pilobolus, you’ve missed one of the most inventive dance troupes in the world. A frequent stop has been Dallas, but the show this time is all new. Shadowland is a mix of silhouettes, dance, theater, circus and concert all rolled into an dazzling display of creative art. As usual, it arrives in the Dallas Arts District courtesy of TITAS.

DEETS: City Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

