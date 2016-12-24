Best Bets • 12-23-16

Monday 12.26

Eat, drink and be Mary with ‘Meatball Seance’

We’ve written about actor/performance artist John Michael Colgin in the past — he played the title role in Gilligan’s Fire Island and has explored his own bad habits in several solo shows. But the death of his mom left him feeling a little lost — especially her meatball recipe, which he wants to recreate to impress a new boyfriend. You can help him channel his mom (and just get a post-Christmas laugh) at a workshop staging of his newest one-man show, Meatball Seance, at the Margo Jones Theatre. It’s a pay-what-you-can show, a “happening” and after, a Cowboys watching party.

DEETS: Margo Jones Theatre,

1121 First Ave. 7 p.m.

MargoJonesTheatre.com.

Tuesday 12.27 — Sunday 01.01

Lone Star Circus returns to DCT

For about a decade now, the week after Christmas has been a great time to feel like a kid again … or, if you have kids, share the magic of the circus with them. The Lone Star Circus’ annual holiday spectacular — this year called La Fete — returns, thanks to the Dallas Children’s Theater. From hand-balancing to quick-change acts to juggling, a dog act and the comedy of ringmaster B.J. Cleveland, it’s a whimsical and delightful family outing.

DEETS: Rosewood Center for Family Arts,

3928 Skillman St.

$22–$48.

DCT.org.

