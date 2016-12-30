Best Bets • 12-30-16

Saturday 01.07

Out illusionist Michael Carbonaro brings his live show to Dallas

On his truTV series The Carbonaro Effect, out magician Michael Carbonaro wows watchers with his sleight-of-hand tricks and amusing illusions. If you want to see him live — and he is so adorable, why would you not? — you’ll get the chance soon. Michael Carbonaro … Live! comes to the Winspear for one-night-only with his patented combination of humor, charm and how-did-he-do-that? befuddlement. There’s even a VIP meet-and-greet if you wanna rub shoulders with Michael personally. Just maybe leave your wallet in the car — you can’t be sure of anything with a magician around.

DEETS: Winspear Opera House

2401 Flora St. 7 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 12.30 —Sunday 02.12

Annual musical comedy revue ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ returns to T3 in a re-imagined production

Theatre 3 announced last month that Jeffrey Schmidt would take over from acting artistic director Bruce Coleman to lead the theater company, and whether it’s Schmidt’s hand or someone else, they are starting by re-imagining a Dallas tradition. The Joe DiPietro-Jimmy Roberts revue about love and relationships I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change has been a staple for decades, but this year will return with an all-new concept. Leading the way will be Dallas Voice’s 2016 Actor of the Year Janelle Lutz, Calvin Scott Roberts, Trey West and Allison Bret, with director B.J. Cleveland.

DEETS: Theatre 3’s downstairs space

2900 Routh St. in the Quadrangle.

Theatre3Dallas.com.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition December 30, 2016.

