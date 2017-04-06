Bill to encourage doctors to lie to patients get hearing in House today

Posted on 05 Apr 2017 at 10:22am

Rep. Ron Simmons

SB 25, which would allow doctors to lie about fetal abnormalities to prevent a woman from getting an abortion, passed in the Senate and gets a hearing today in the House State Affairs Committee today.

Known as HB 434 in the Texas House of Representatives, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Ron Simmons, R-Carrollton. The bill would prevent a patient from suing a doctor who lies or withholds information about fetal abnormalities or about a patient’s medical options in order to prevent that patient from seeking an abortion.

Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas, is vice chair of the committee hearing the bill. You can voice your support for her opposition to the bill at 512-463-0953. Locally, Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Highland Park, is also on the committee. His office number is 512-463-0367. The committee chair is Rep. Byron Cook. His office can be reached at 512-463-0730.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Senate committee votes to allow doctors to lie to women
  2. Adoption bill in Texas House
  3. Bathroom bill awaits House hearing
  4. Bill would require doctors to offer HIV tests
  5. White House aide in Dallas to encourage LGBT community to sign up for health insurance