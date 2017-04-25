Black Tie Dinner reveals this year’s beneficiaries

CORRECTION: A typo in the press release announcing Black Tie Dinner’s 2017 beneficiaries inadvertently omitted Legal Hospice of Texas.
Black Tie Dinner released its list of beneficiaries for the 2017 dinner that will be held on Nov. 11 at the Dallas Sheraton.
The 19 beneficiaries are:
AIDS Interfaith Network
AIDS Outreach Center
AIDS Services of Dallas
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Cathedral of Hope
Celebration Community Church
Congregation Beth El Binah
Equality Texas Foundation
Lambda Legal
Legacy Counseling Center
Legal Hospice of Texas
Northaven UMC
Promise House
Rainbow Roundup
Resource Center
Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas (SCCenter)
The Trevor Project
Turtle Creek Chorale
Uptown Players
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the Dinner’s national beneficiary.
The new beneficiaries are Big Brothers Big Sisters, Rainbow Roundup, Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas and The Trevor Project.
More information in the Friday’s Dallas Voice.