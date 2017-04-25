Black Tie Dinner reveals this year’s beneficiaries

CORRECTION: A typo in the press release announcing Black Tie Dinner’s 2017 beneficiaries inadvertently omitted Legal Hospice of Texas.

Black Tie Dinner released its list of beneficiaries for the 2017 dinner that will be held on Nov. 11 at the Dallas Sheraton.

The 19 beneficiaries are:

AIDS Interfaith Network

AIDS Outreach Center

AIDS Services of Dallas

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Cathedral of Hope

Celebration Community Church

Congregation Beth El Binah

Equality Texas Foundation

Lambda Legal

Legacy Counseling Center

Legal Hospice of Texas

Northaven UMC

Promise House

Rainbow Roundup

Resource Center

Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas (SCCenter)

The Trevor Project

Turtle Creek Chorale

Uptown Players

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the Dinner’s national beneficiary.

The new beneficiaries are Big Brothers Big Sisters, Rainbow Roundup, Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas and The Trevor Project.

More information in the Friday’s Dallas Voice.

