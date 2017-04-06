Black Tie theme: Come “Together” in 2017

The Black Tie Dinner Committee has revealed the them for the 36th annual fundraising event, set for Nov. 11 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. The theme is “Together,” and it was announced at the March 30 BTD Kickoff party.

Nathan Robbins, 2017 BTD cochair, said the theme is”meant to be a reminder that the success of Black Tie Dinner, and the progress of the overall equality movement, relies heavily on communities standing together in a united front. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial for all of us to combine our energy and efforts to continue making positive strides for the LGBT community.”

Also during the kickoff party, BTD officials announced the first-ever Black Tie Brunch, set for June 3. Officials said the brunch is “another sign of the recently rebranded Black Tie Dinner’s evolution as it looks to engage current and potential supporters via new ways and touchpoints.”

For more information on the dinner, how to become a beneficiary organization, how to be a table captain, buying a raffle ticket for a 2018 Mercedes Benz and more, visit the website.

And watch the new video announcing the theme below.

