Black Trans conference meets in Dallas next week

Posted on 18 Apr 2017 at 3:50pm
Espy and Carter Brown

The annual Black Trans Advocacy Conference takes place at the Marriott Quorum on the North Dallas Tollway near Beltline Road from April 24-30.

Black Trans Advocacy, founded in Dallas by Carter and Espy Brown, is the only national transgender organization for black trans men and women.

Workshops include everything from “Love Is Respect: Building Healthier Relationships to help End Family Violence in Transgender Communities” to “Trans Reproductive Justice and Sexual Health.”

For trans women, the conference offers “Bold, Black and Beautiful” and for trans men a trans-masculine support group will meet.

The 2017 Mr & Miss Black Trans International Pageant Contest takes place during the week. A Cisgender women’s support group meets and a workshop offers advice on “Advancing Black Trans Equality as An Ally.”

On Friday, at 12:30 p.m. a press conference at the hotel centers on anti-trans violence.

For more information or to register, go to the Black Trans website.

