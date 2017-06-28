BREAKING: Dallas City Council decides not to appoint bigot

Former Dallas City Council member Vonciel Jones Hill was not chosen to serve on the board of Dallas Area Rapid Transit. When the city council voted, she received no votes.

Hill spent her eight years on Dallas City Council opposing anything and everything the LGBT community did:

She complained about HIV billboards in her district. She was the only council member to refuse to sign a letter welcoming people to Dallas for Pride weekend. She voted against updating wording on city ordinances that were more inclusive of the trans community.

But, during her tenure, she did chair the transportation committee, which led to her nomination for the DART Board.

