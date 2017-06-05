UPDATE: Package at DPHQ was ‘harmless’

UPDATE: Dallas police have released a statement saying that hazmat has removed the package and it was determined to be harmless. A press conference is set for 12:30 p.m.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious package was found near the north entrance of Jack Evans Police Headquarters located at 1400 S. Lamar Street.

All personnel were asked to move to a safe location in the facility. The appropriate emergency personnel have been notified. Lamar Street and Belleview Street has been closed down. Police are asking that anyone in the vicinity stay clear until this incident is resolved and made safe.

Police have also asked news media to limit helicopter images to the front of the building. And Philip Burton, whose condo overlooks the police station, tells us that they are allowing no traffic — foot or vehicle — near the building. Burton also sent us the photos in this post.

