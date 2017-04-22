BREAKING: DSM appoints new president

A Novice with a lot of experience will now head the Dallas Summer Musicals. But that’s not as crazy as it sounds.

Kenneth T. Novice, who previously ran the Geffen Playhouse and the Pasadena Playhouse, has been tapped by the DSM board to become the new president of the storied arts organization.

For approximately a year, David Hyslop has serves as interim managing director, following the sudden ouster of Michael Jenkins, who had run the theatrical presenter for more than 20 years. Novice’s first official day will be May 1; Hyslop will continue as needed in an advisory capacity.

DSM’s current season continues on May 23 with Circus 1903, then concludes with The Bodyguard in July. Its 2017-18 season kicks off in December with White Christmas; its 2018–19 season will include the acclaimed Hamilton.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)