BREAKING: DTC wins Regional Theatre Tony

This just in from Brad Pritchett, director of marketing and communications for Dallas Theater Center (and DVtv host):

Dallas Theater Center has won the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Brad said on Facebook, “We will be receiving the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award in New York City on June 11 and I couldn’t be more proud of our staff, our board, our artists and our audiences. For those of you who don’t know what this means, it’s like the Superbowl, Oscars or Grammy’s for theater. It’s huge. Like real huge.”

Congrats to Brad and all our friends at DTC.

