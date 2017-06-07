BREAKING NEWS: Bathroom bill IS INCLUDED in legislative special session

Posted on 06 Jun 2017 at 2:51pm

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in a 2:30 p.m. press conference today (Tuesday, June 6), announced that he is calling the state lawmakers back to Austin for a special session, and the agenda WILL INCLUDE Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s pet issue, anti-trans bathroom bills.

Abbott took the hatefulness a step further and is calling for legislation similar to the recently defeated HB 2899, which would not only prohibit trans people from using appropriate public restroom facilities, but would also repeal local ordinances protecting trans people and others from discrimination.

Stay tuned for a complete report by David Taffet.

Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!

