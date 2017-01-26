Cafe Brazil on Cedar Springs has re-opened in its new space

Back in October, we reported that the long-standing Cedar Springs location of Cafe Brazil would relocate to the space previously occupied by the Drama Room and other night clubs. Three months later, that plan has become a reality.

The new Cafe Brazil is officially open today, “serving hot coffee for a cold world” as they promise on their signage.

The new space — just yards away on the same side of the street, between Thai Lotus Kitchen and Street’s Fine Chicken — offers twice the seating capacity as the old cafe, and will again include a patio, as well as bar window seating. A rep for Cafe Brazil also told Dallas Voice this week that the same staff will come over from the old place, so there should be a minuscule learning curve. And of course the menu — hearty breakfasts, fine coffees and the like — will continue.

